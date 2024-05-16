Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Norwich | £28,400 - £34,400 Depending on Experience | Full Time |Permanent

Spire Norwich Hospital are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Surgical registered Nurse to join our dynamic and friendly team. The successful applicant will work with a variety of surgical patients ranging from general to highly complex cases.



Duties and responsibilities

You will be required to:

- You will be working on a surgical ward as part of our nursing team.

- Be responsible for delivering pre and post-operative care to the range of surgical specialities that are cared for.

- Additional responsibilities are also afforded all staff to ensure a competent and efficiently run ward.

- Be part of an on-call rota to cover additional clinical requirements out of hours if needed.

Shifts Shifts: Covering Mon - Sun: 7:00 - 19:30 / 9:30 - 22:00 / 19:00 - 7:30



Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration

- Minimum of 1 years surgical nursing experience

- Good team work ethic

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional

- Flexibility to work a variety of shift patterns including Nights.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.