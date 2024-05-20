For Employers
For Employers
Registered Manager- Dom Care
Chase Medical Limited
Halifax
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Senior
Full-time
Other

Registered Manager for Domiciliary Care, salary up to £39k, supportive, successful company in Halifax.

Chase Medical are working with an established Domiciliary Care provider to recruit for a Registered Manager in Halifax.

What's on offer?

  • Competitive salary up to £39k
  • 28 days annual leave
  • Performance related bonuses
  • Progression opportunities due to the expansion of the company
  • Supportive working environment
  • Support with completion of qualifications

To Apply for this role you must have:

  • Have a Level 5 in Leadership and Management
  • Must have a Level 3 in Health and Social Care
  • At least 1 year's experience in Management
  • Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

  • Work to CQC standards
  • Manage he care team remotely to ensure they are providing the best care
  • On-call duties where necessary
  • Manage the call times for all Care and Support Workers and customers using the computerised rostering system. Ensuring all call times are entered at the correct time
  • This is a full-time role for a Registered Manager to work for an established, ever-growing domiciliary care provider. If you are interested in the Registered Manager position, then please apply today and we will be in touch!

If you're interested in this amazing role please get in touch!

