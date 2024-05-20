Registered Manager- Dom Care

Registered Manager for Domiciliary Care, salary up to £39k, supportive, successful company in Halifax.

Chase Medical are working with an established Domiciliary Care provider to recruit for a Registered Manager in Halifax.

What's on offer?

Competitive salary up to £39k

28 days annual leave

Performance related bonuses

Progression opportunities due to the expansion of the company

Supportive working environment

Support with completion of qualifications

To Apply for this role you must have:

Have a Level 5 in Leadership and Management

Must have a Level 3 in Health and Social Care

At least 1 year's experience in Management

Full UK Driving License

The duties of the Registered Manager include but are not limited to:

Work to CQC standards

Manage he care team remotely to ensure they are providing the best care

On-call duties where necessary

Manage the call times for all Care and Support Workers and customers using the computerised rostering system. Ensuring all call times are entered at the correct time

This is a full-time role for a Registered Manager to work for an established, ever-growing domiciliary care provider. If you are interested in the Registered Manager position, then please apply today and we will be in touch!

If you're interested in this amazing role please get in touch!