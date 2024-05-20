Senior Biomedical Scientist- Training & Education (Histology) | Band 7 depending on experience plus enhancements | Manchester | Full Time | Outstanding CQC rating



The Spire Histology Centre Manchester is now recruiting a Senior Biomedical Scientist for Training & Education.



The Spire Histology Centre is a purpose-built laboratory which processes in excess of 60,000 specimens per year. The lab is well equipped with Vantage digital tracking throughout the lab, four Macropath stations in dissection, Hologic Faxitron, four BenchMark Ultra platforms and a Biocartis Idylla Molecular platform. Our laboratory is UKAS accredited to ISO 15189 and we are currently working with Pathologists to implement digital pathology using two 3DHistech P1000 slide scanners and CaloPix image management system by Tribun Health.



This job offers an exciting opportunity to join a large, well-established, respected, and successful team who strive to provide an excellent service. The role will be to assist in the organisation, management and development of services within cellular pathology.



Duties and responsibilities





To liaise with the Pathology Manager, Deputy Managers and Senior team, to ensure the provision of the high quality service in an efficient and cost effective manner

Develop practice including investigation and reporting, within your areas of specialist expertise.

Analyse, interpret and report information and knowledge related to ideas and concepts.

Develop and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens.

Develop practice in the application of technology for measuringContinue and monitoring pathology investigations, within your specialist area of expertise.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Deliver quality improvement with the department senior team.

Support and enable equality, diversity and rights.

Support Pathology Management with training and development of pathology staff

Liaise with the National Pathology Specialists for Training and Education

Will be leading pre and post registration portfolios

Will be leading most routes to registration



Who we're looking for





Degree qualified, HNC Medical Laboratory Sciences or equivalent which would allow individual to be eligible for Associate Membership of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences.

Biomedical Scientist registered with the Health & Care Professions Council.

Experience in a scientific laboratory.

Experience of independent sector is desirable

Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solution for new pathology services.

An enthusiastic and encouraging demeanour, with good communication and organisational skills.

Experience in leading training activities and delivering Histology technical training is essential

Knowledge and experience of working with OneFile is desirable

Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free on-site parking with 24-hour security

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with

Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



