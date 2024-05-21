Deputy Director of Clinical Services | Competitive salary - dependent on experience | Excellent Benefits | Full Time or Part Time | Worcester, Worcestershire

Spire South Bank Hospital is recruiting for a Deputy Director of Clinical Services to support the Director of Clinical Services in the clinical leadership and operational management of Spire South Bank Hospital. Reporting directly to the Director of Clinical Services (DCS).

This a varied role where you will be working across various departments with colleagues of the hospital and working collaboratively with numerous internal, external and group-level stakeholders.



Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.



Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide robust evidence and assurance of compliance (both regulatory and Spire based) to the DCS.

- Together with the Director of Clinical Services, lead on specific professional development issues.

- To provide leadership, guidance and support to clinical teams ensuring best practice at all times

- Supporting the SMT with the hospital strategy and directives to ensure operational requirements are met.

- Review and establish new trends and introduce and embed innovation and excellence into clinical practice.

- Develop strong working relationships with all key stakeholders to provide a robust, effective, patient centred focus to delivery of hospital wide plans.

- Be responsible for reviewing and updating Clinical Policies and SOPs

- Attend and Chair a number of clinical meetings

- Lead and manage change effectively.

- Offer expert clinical guidance as necessary.

- Support and manage the clinical pathways to ensure safe and individually appropriate patient journeys

- Lead on patient experience and engagement across the hospital, including the management and monitoring of patient complaints, concerns and patient experience feedback and, from this, assure the quality of services for patients.

- Comply with all CQC standards and ensure the hospital is always "ready for inspection".





Who we're looking for:

- Registered healthcare professional with active NMC registration, ideally with clinical management experience in one or more of the areas responsible for above

- Management positions of at least 2 years with the motivation and development of clinical teams in particular a track record of successfully applying performance management

- Evidence of management of change and supporting strategic management initiatives.

- Supporting the commercial development of clinical services including supporting the creation of new business and innovative opportunities.

- Experience of consultant engagement to increase business performance, plus the ability to challenge consultants to influence best practice.

- Experience in data reporting and patient's outcomes- NICOR/JAG etc



Contract Type: - Permanent



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

