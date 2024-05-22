Associate Practitioner | Manchester| Full Time

The Spire Histology Centre Manchester is now a Assocaite Practitioner to join our warm and friendly team



Spire Manchester Hospital is a £65m state-of-the-art healthcare facility offering you the opportunity to work across a wide variety of specialisms. The hospital has a CQC rating of outstanding. The Manchester team currently consists of over 800 colleagues and we are rapidly expanding as we increase the scope of services we provide across our experienced and dynamic teams.



The Spire Histology Centre is a purpose-built laboratory which processes in excess of 60,000 specimens per year. The lab is well equipped with Vantage digital tracking throughout the lab, four Macropath stations in dissection, Hologic Faxitron, four BenchMark Ultra platforms and a Biocartis Idylla Molecular platform. Our laboratory is UKAS accredited to ISO 15189 and we are currently working with Pathologists to implement digital pathology using two 3DHistech P1000 slide scanners and CaloPix image management system by Tribun Health.

This job offers an exciting opportunity to join a large, well-established, respected, and successful team who strive to provide an excellent service.

Duties and responsibilities

- As an Associate Practitioner, your role will be to perform clerical, technical and scientific work relating to the laboratory in a professional and competent manner, whilst being supervised by a professionally qualified member of staff.

- Embedding and Microtomy of various specimen types.

- Undertake simple pathology investigations.

- Report factual data and information.

- Monitor and evaluate the movement of laboratory specimens.

- Maintain communication with people on routine pathology issues.

- Monitor and maintain health and safety and security for self and others.

- Contribute to the implementation of services.

- Ensure own actions promote quality.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

Who we're looking for

- Desirable to hold an IBMS accredited degree or be currently registered on an accredited pathway.

- Experience of scientific laboratory functions

- Experience of working to explicit instructions

- Experience of working in a medical laboratory

- Training and encouragement of other staff.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free on-site parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

pire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker on 07525887973 or e-mail

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

