Spire Cambridge Lea are recruiting for a Sterile Services Technician to join their Team. There is a variety of shifts for this post across 7 days.



Monday - Friday between 7.30am and 9pm

Saturdays/Sundays between 8am and 5pm

Occasional bank holidays

Enhancements for unsocial hours i.e weekends/ bank holidays etc.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Working as a part of team of sterile services technicians responsible for sterilizing all of the theatre instruments

- Accurately checking back into the department instruments which have been used in patient operations

- Decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilization and distribution of instruments

- Undertake SSD routine tasks related to individual's health and well being



Who we're looking for:

- No experience necessary as hands on training provided

- Basic education

- Basic computer skills & good written and verbal communication skills

- Good communication and interpersonal skills

- Able to cope with changes in environmental temperatures



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.