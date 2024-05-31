Clinical Governance Administrator | Administrator | Solihull | Full Time |

Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Administrator to join their Clinical Governance team on a permanent basis, working full time hours. You will be part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.



Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."

We invest in our people and to help you reach your full potential, Spire Parkway will offer you further ongoing professional and personal development, including but not limited to leadership development programmes and quality improvement practitioner training - in addition to the opportunity to network across the Spire Hospitals and work collaboratively with other health care providers.

Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities

Provide guidance and support on clinical governance processes across the Hospital.

Develop support systems for the collection and analysis of data needed to manage the governance agenda to achieve safe and effective high quality services.

Organise and attend meetings which contribute to Governance requirements, managing venue arrangements, agendas, committee packs, action plans and minutes.

Assist with incident report writing and feedback documents.

Any additional administration duties.

Who we're looking for

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

Experience working in a similar environment would be beneficial but by no means necessary as full training will be provided

Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

Someone who works well as part of a team

Working Hours: 37.5





Contract Type: Permanent





Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.





Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.



