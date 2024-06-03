Bank Pre Assessment Nurse | Pre Assessment | Bank Contract - Flexible Working | Competitive hourly rate | Worcester | Excellent Benefits

Spire South Bank Hospital have an exciting opportunity and are looking for a flexible Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse to join their Pre-Operative Assessments team on a BANK basis. Our award winning CPD and a supportive team means you're able to develop your skills and develop in your career.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will support the ongoing development of the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care.

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Have a minimum of 2 years pre-operative assessment experience.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong Assessment skills

- Advanced IT skills for electronic pre-operative assessment system

- Phlebotomy, venepuncture and ECG skills desirable (or willing to be trained).

- Outstanding communication skills

- Efficient with workload

- Flexible working pattern

Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications