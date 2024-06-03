Healthcare Assistant | Day Case | St Anthony's | Private Hospital | Sutton | Full time

Spire St Anthony's are recruiting for a Healthcare Assistant to join our very busy Day Case department. You will work closely with our fantastic Nursing team ensuring the smooth running of the service. This is a fantastic position working in a close knit and friendly team within a hospital that fully supports your development.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

- Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for:

- The ideal candidate will preferably be NVQ level 2/3 qualified

- Experience of working in a clinical setting is essential

- Computer literate

- You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications