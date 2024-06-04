Pharmacy Technician | Full Time | Permanent | Leeds | LS8

Spire Leeds have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to join our team in the Pharmacy Department on a full time, permanent basis.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide an exemplary specialist technical service to support the pharmacy department and other areas of the hospital that stock medicines, working within own level of competence and in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and Spire Healthcare policies and procedures. Contribute to the safe and effective use of medicines, ensuring cost efficiency.

- Assist in delivering pharmaceutical care to meet patients' health and wellbeing needs.

- Assist in assessing people's health and wellbeing within the context of their medicines.

- Movement and management of medicines.

- Establish and maintain communication with people about pharmacy activities and medicines.

- Modify and structure data, information, computer records and stock management documents.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

- Contribute to the development and implementation of services

- Monitor and maintain health and safety and security of self and others.

- Contribute to quality improvement.

- Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

- Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.



Who we're looking for

- B. Tech National Certificate in Pharmaceutical Sciences, City & Guilds of London Institute - Dispensing Technicians Certificate, Scottish/National Vocational Qualifications (S/NVQ) level 3 in pharmacy services, or equivalent

- Experience of working in a pharmaceutical department.

- Experience of administrative duties e.g. data checking and charging

- Competent in a range of pharmaceutical activities with theoretical knowledge acquired during qualification.

- Numeracy skills

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

- Possess Equipment and Medical Devices Competences

- Continuing professional development in pharmaceutical activities.

- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages e.g. stock control, charging and labelling

- Demonstrate principles of accountable practice

- Maintains interest in current pharmaceutical developments

- Data processing skills

- English language to IELTS 7.0



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on



