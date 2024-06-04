Sterile Services Department - Team Leader | Theatre | Wirral | Full time | Competitive Salary

Spire Murrayfield Hospital based in Wirral are looking for a new member of staff to assist the multi-disciplinary theatre team to provide exemplary care in the Sterile Services department by cleaning, sterilising and packing theatre linen and instruments. Ensuring theatre instruments and consumables are correct and ready for use.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide day to day operational management of the service delivery under the guidance of the SSD Manager

To practice as a qualified Senior Specialist and provide a high-quality service at all times

To support the provision of the specialised decontamination service, contributing to the clinical care of the patient

To apply professional judgement and utilise specialist skills; detailed scientific knowledge when reviewing and interpreting scientific, technical data and production reports to ensure a safe service is provided

To work independently in all areas of the specialty and be able to work

To deputise for the SSD Manager when necessary

Be able to work unsupervised, plan your own workload and work with minimal managerial direction.

Who we're looking for

Basic awareness of health, safety and hygiene

Flexible working within shift duties

Previous experience in decontamination, i.e. SSD technician

Possess the mandatory training requirements for the role including infection control and health and safety competencies

Possess Decontamination and Equipment and Medical devices competencies

Awareness of the role of Sterile Services Team Leader

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.