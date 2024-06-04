Registered Nurse - Outpatients | Outpatients Department | Part Time - 30hrs p/w | Competitive salary | Worcester | Excellent Benefits

Spire South Bank Hospital is looking for a Registered Nurse to join their friendly and welcoming Outpatient Department team on a Part time basis of 30 hours per week. We have a fantastic opportunity available for a nurse looking to expand their experience working as a part of the wider clinical team.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.

Duties and responsibilities:

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigation.

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants

Carry out any other duties delegated by the OPD Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Who we're looking for:

Registered Adult Nurse with at least 1-2 years registration experience

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong Assessment skills

Strong communication skills

Computer literate

Efficient with workload

Experience in Outpatients or a similar setting is desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber on or call 07516 506185

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications