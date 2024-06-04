Bank Hotel Services Assistant - Pantry | Hospitality, Customer Service, Waitressing | Shifts anywhere between 06:00 - 23:00 Monday-Sunday | Reading



Spire Dunedin Hospital in Reading are looking to recruit a Bank Hotel Services Assistant to support the Hotel Services team on a bank basis



Our Hospitality Teams are the focal point for patients coming into the Hospital to utilise our wide range of treatments and surgical procedures we offer. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a role that requires exceptional customer service.



Duties and responsibilities:

- In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Catering team in providing exemplary Care to patients who are on our wards, you will be responsible for assisting them with menu options, general tidying and ensuring refreshments are regular

- Quality assurance and Patient Confidentiality must always be maintained

- You will be pivotal in ensuring full compliance with all Health and Safety requirements



Who we're looking for:

- Experience being in a customer facing role whether that is within the Care, Hospitality or Retail industry.

- You must have proven experience working unsupervised and on your own initiative.

- A positive and flexible approach to Customer service and strong communication skills

- Flexibility to work on a rota basis that comes out monthly and can accommodate some weekends when required.

- This department is open between 06:00 - 22:00, so you must be able to accommodate all of these hours as there will be a variety of shifts.

Working Hours: ad-hoc



Contract Type: Bank



Benefits



We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.





Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.





For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact





For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



