Staff Nurse

Registered Nurse | Abergele Clinic | Full-Time | Permanent | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits | Band 6

Spire is currently going through an exciting phase of their journey and have just opened a new clinic in Abergele. We are looking for driven candidates who are passionate about private healthcare to come along on this amazing journey with us.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anaesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialties include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, GP service and Dental.

The responsibilities of this role will include:

Run nurse led dressing and phlebotomy clinics and assist in pre-operative investigation.

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards always complying with clinic policies and procedures

Carry out minor procedures

Chaperone and assist Consultants during examination of the patient's and minor surgical procedures and assists in arranging investigations requested by Consultants.

Carry out any other duties delegated by the Director of Clinical services / General Manager for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

The Ideal candidate will have:

Experience in minor procedures or within an Outpatient department

Experience in ophthalmology would be desirable

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 18 months outpatient or surgical nursing experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

If you feel you could apply your experience to this exciting role and are motivated by the opportunity, then please apply today.

For more information about the role, please contact Michelle Hutchison via:

We look forward to your application!