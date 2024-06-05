Theatre Healthcare Assistant | Theatre | Wrexham | Full Time, Permanent | Band 2 equivalent

Spire Yale Hospital are looking to recruit a Healthcare Assistant to join our fantastic Theatre team. The role is full time for 37.5 hrs. per week with a mixture of shifts covering hours between 8am and 20:30pm. These will be between Monday to Saturday.

Please apply only if you can commit to the above

Spire Yale Hospital is located in Wrexham. Wrexham is only 12 miles from Chester and 30-50 minutes from Liverpool and Manchester. There are direct train links to London with a journey time of just over 2 hours. The Snowdonia National Park and the North Wales Coast are on our doorstep! We take pride in delivering high-quality care to patients across North Wales and the Borders

Duties and responsibilities:

Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

Assisting scrub nurses during procedures

Provide patient support within the Anaesthetics room

Opening sterile packs

Checking instruments

Assisting with ordering equipment

Maintenance of quality care delivery

Understanding and contributing towards infection control

Who we're looking for:

Experience working in Theatres would be beneficial.

We would be interested in candidates with experience in Care

Someone who is happy working on our flexible rota

Willing to learn and develop

Passionate and motivated people

Good level of communication and good written English

Happy to be trained and looking for career development

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor -

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.