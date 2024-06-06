Healthcare Assistant | Spire Hull and East Riding hospital | Hesslewood Clinic | Full Time | Permanent

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

We are looking for a Healthcare assistant to help support within our Hesslewood clinic

Duties and responsibilities

Act as chaperone for your patients

Running independent phlebotomy clinics

Assisting in minor operations

Post-surgical suture and plaster removals

Wound dressings and clip removals

Carrying out observations and obtaining key information such as height and weight.

You will be expected to work independently once you have completed sufficient training and competencies.

To meet Spire values, whilst delivering care to patients and relatives

Who we're looking for

You will hold your NVQ Level 3

Previous outpatients experience would be an advantage.

Phlebotomy competency, ECG and wound care experience is desirable. However training can be offered.

You must be keen and willing to undertake training in advanced clinical areas such as minor ops and wound dressings.

Working Hours are between 0800-2000 Monday to Friday and occasional Saturdays.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free parking onsite

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on

