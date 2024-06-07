Engineering Technician (Mechanical)
Mechanical Engineering Technician | Cardiff | 37.5 hours per week | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Permanent | Free Parking
Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.
Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an Mechanical Engineering Technician to support our Engineering department.
Duties and responsibilities
- Responding to ad-hoc maintenance requests across the hospital
- Learning how Engineers operate in a hospital environment
- Undertaking regular training alongside our experienced engineers
- Developing your skills with a focus on electrical and mechanical aspects of on-site engineering
Who we're looking for
- Practical with an ability to problem solve
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced role
- Fast learner with an eye for detail
Working Hours: Full Time, 37.5 hours a week - combination of shifts 08:00 - 16:00 with some evenings and weekends. On call 1 week in every 4.
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: Friday 09th February. If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role please contact Alison Roberts on
