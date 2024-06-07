I am currently working with a residential children's home located in DE55 (South Normanton). They are looking to hire a Waking Night Residential Children Support Worker offering £26K - £29K per year.

Our client provides high-quality residential care for children and young people, you'll working at 1 home, 3 bed EBD.

The ideal candidate will have knowledge of the children's home sector and act as a role model to the team they support. They should be confident, articulate, and resilient, with experience working with a variety of groups of children and young adults.

The main duties involved in this position include:

- Promoting a happy and positive environment at all times

- Demonstrably improve the lives of children and young people in our care.

-Model relationship-based caregiving in all interactions with children and young

people.

- Establish caring, secure relationships with children that allow them to feel safe, develop trust in adults and confidence in themselves.

- Ensuring accurate and timely record-keeping

- Attending conferences, reviews, and meetings related to young people

To apply for this role, you must have:

- Previous residential childcare experience working with children

- Ambition and a desire to see others succeed

-Must be willing and able to achieve or hold the NVQ Level 4 Diploma for Residential Childcare or an equivalent

- A valid driving license (essential)

- A Level 3 qualification in Children and Young People's Workforce (essential)

- Safeguarding children procedures

In return, our client offers:

- A supportive and trusting working environment

- £26K - £29K per year

- A family environment with a positive team spirit and a culture of celebrating success

- Regular Continuing Professional Development (CPD) opportunities, including Team teach, Manual Handling accreditation, and management training

- Superb career progression with genuine opportunities for promotions

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421