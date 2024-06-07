Business Administrator | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Full-Time, Permanent | Tunbridge Wells

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital in are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic Business Administrator to join us on a Full-Time, Permanent basis. Your role will be to ensure all administrative processes within the hospital are maintained effectively through strict compliance to Spire procedures, and to undertake basic financial processes as required, ensuring an accurate reflection of the monthly financial position.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Dealing with telephone queries that come in from patients, consultants and other parties

Daily Accounts queries with Regional Finance Centre and other key stakeholders (patients, consultants and Insurance companies)

Daily cashiering, posting entries to the accounting systems according to work instructions

Calculation and process of fees due to consultants, doctors and anaesthetists with Accounts system (SAP)

Release of payments to consultants via the consultant payment system (CPS)

Raise monthly room rental invoices and medical secretary invoices to consultants

Local hospital credit control, liaising with patients and consultants

To establish and maintain excellent working relationships with Consultant Doctors, Heads of Departments, Hospital Director, Central Finance

Provide cover during periods of annual leave and sickness

Who we're looking for:

PC literate and conversant with Microsoft Office (in particular strong Excel skills) with accurate key board skills

Attention to detail and experience of working with numbers

GCSE level Mathematics and English or equivalent

Good organisational skills with the ability to prioritise tasks to ensure deadlines are met

Flexibility of approach is essential as a significant proportion of the role will involve assisting other departments in resolving difficulties

Quality assurance and patient confidentiality must be maintained at all times

Must have experience in a similar role previously

Working hours: Monday - Friday, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.