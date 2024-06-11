Peri-Operative Practitioner | Theatre | Band 6 Equivalent | Liverpool | Full Time

Spire Liverpool are now recruiting a Peri-Operative Practitioner - Anaesthetics, Recovery and/or Scrub to join their welcoming and supportive team. This role offers excellent career development opportunities.

Spire Liverpool Hospital, offers a comprehensive range of medical and surgical treatments to patients from Merseyside. We pride ourselves on patient care with clinical excellence at the heart of what we do. Our vision is to be recognised as a world-class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.

Act as anaesthetic assistant

Interest in at least 2 of the disciplines

Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum.

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse with an anaesthetic qualification

Operating Department Practitioner with anaesthetic experience

Have a minimum of 2 years recovery experience / Scrub experience

You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player and also used to working with minimum supervision.

ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available.

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

ODP qualification

HCPC or NMC registration

SFA Qualification - Desirable not essential

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor at or call 07850735207

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications