Catering Assistant/Hostess
Tunbridge WellsLocationTunbridge Wells
16 minutes agoPosted date
16 minutes ago
Entry / JuniorMinimum levelEntry / Junior
Catering Assistant / Food Service Host | Full Time | Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital | Competitive Salary | Private Medical Insurance
Duties and responsibilities
You will be required to help ensure a high standard of food hygiene and kitchen cleanliness is maintained throughout the hospital. As part of your role you will be required to clean beverage areas in staff restaurant and stock up with crockery, as an assistant you will be involved in preparing cold food items, salads, sandwiches, cold meals, for staff or patients' meals.
Who we're looking for
- Previous catering experience
- Food hygiene certificate
- Team Player with excellent communication skills
Working Hours: Full Time 37.5hrs per week - Monday - Sunday, 07:00 -15:00 & 11:00-19:00 on a rota basis
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Full-time