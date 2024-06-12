Registered Nurse

Staff Nurse | Mixed Surgical Specialities | Salary dependent on experience | Sutton | Free Parking | Full Time | Permanent

Spire St Anthony Hospital is looking for a Staff Nurse to join our dynamic and forward thinking ward nursing team. The successful candidate will look after pre and post op surgical patients from a variety of specialities. These include major orthopaedics, urology, gynae, general and cardiothoracic & cardiology.

Founded in 1904, Spire St Anthony's Hospital delivers care through skilled and dedicated staff working together. With a completed £27m development investment, we provide very high quality healthcare to patients around Sutton, Epsom, Surrey and South London. We have six operating theatres covering a wide range of specialities and procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

- To ensure that standards of patient care are consistently maintained at all times in accordance with agreed operational policies and procedures as a skilled member of the nursing team, ensuring a clean and safe environment.

- To promote and safeguard the well-being and interests of all patients, employees and visitors.

- To assist Senior Staff in their management of clinical departments and to provide effective leadership and management in their absence.

Who we're looking for

- NMC registered with no restrictions or conditions on practise

- Surgical experience

- ALS training is desirable, however training is provided

- Good communication skills

- Good team working

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Rebecca O'Neill on rebecca.o'

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications