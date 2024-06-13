Registered Nurse - Surgical Ward

Registered Nurse | Surgical Wards | Band 5 Equivalent plus Enhancements and Excellent benefits| Solihull | Full Time | CQC rating - GOOD



Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Staff Nurse to join their post-surgical ward team on a permanent basis, working full time hours and flexible to work occasional nights. You will be part of a dedicated, supportive and friendly team.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."

We invest in our people and to help you reach your full potential, Spire Parkway will offer you further ongoing professional and personal development, including but not limited to leadership development programmes and quality improvement practitioner training - in addition to the opportunity to network across the Spire Hospitals and work collaboratively with other health care providers.

Our dedicated hospital team are passionate about excellent patient care and we offer a range of specialist treatments to patients across Birmingham, Warwickshire and the West Midlands. This includes diagnostic services, rehabilitation, cutting-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, women's health and cancer care. We have 51 bedrooms and five operating theatres.

Duties and responsibilities:

As a staff nurse on the surgical ward, you will be supporting patients recovering from a range of different surgeries whilst providing high quality care.

You will be joining this high performing team of experienced nurses who constantly receive excellent patient satisfaction feedback.

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements

Competent to make safe discharge decisions working with our consultant team

Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others

Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Who we're looking for:

Qualified Nurse who holds a valid NMC registration with no restrictions or conditions

Excellent communication skills

Min 1 year experience post qualifying

Must have elective Surgical experience

Passionate about providing excellent clinical care

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart