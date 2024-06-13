Bank Physiotherapist - Inpatient

Bank Inpatient Physiotherapist | Bristol | Private Hospital | Flexible working | Free parking

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Physiotherapist to join our Temporary Staffing Bank .This role will support our Inpatient Physiotherapy Team at our Spire Bristol Hospital.

At Bristol Hospital, we pride ourselves on our comprehensive private hospital services and high standards of care for our patients. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities;

- To provide a high standard of physiotherapy assessment, treatment and advice to patients within an inpatient setting.

- To work as an integrated member of the physiotherapy team whilst independently managing a clinical caseload of mainly orthopaedic patients.

- To liaise in an effective and timely manner with referrers regarding patient progress

- Using clinical reasoning skills develop treatment plans that are appropriate to the patient taking into consideration their physiotherapy care, risks and wellbeing.

Who we're looking for

- You must be a qualified physiotherapist with a valid HCPC registration

- You must have at least 2 year post-graduate experience in Physiotherapy with inpatient experience e.g., through acute hospital rotations or experience with orthopaedics, medical and surgical patients.

- Experience in managing a caseload with confidence

- Flexibility

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient,

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.




























