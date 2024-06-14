Theatre Sterile Services Unit Manager

TSSU Manager | Theatre Sterile Services Unit | Spire Murrayfield | Wirral | Permanent, Full-time

Spire Murrayfield, Wirral have an amazing opportunity for a manager to work in the Sterile services unit in theatres. You will be managing the service ensuring all department staff work within the QMS and CE accreditation systems.

Duties and responsibilities:

Lead the sterile services against Spire key performance indicators, ensuring the efficient running of the department and the safety of the end product

Undertake routine tasks related to individual's health and wellbeing

Seek and employ innovative methods of improving service delivery in line with the 5 CQC Key Lines of Enquiry (KLOE); always aiming to achieve Good and Outstanding

Maintain and develop quality standards and improvement throughout the department

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

Plan, allocate, assess and provide feedback to team members

Maintain and support the effective use of physical resources

Undertake Human resource activities for all members of the team

Who were looking for:

At least two years management lead experience in CSSD and endoscopy

Qualified to COSSHH, H&S and water control testing is essential

Jag accreditation with a City and Guilds in The Managers Flexible Endoscopic decontamination training is desired but not essential as training can be provided (but preferred)

Previous experience in a TSSU department at a similar level

Competent across a range of TSSU skills and work routine, supported by professional competence and knowledge

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alishia Okereafor on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.