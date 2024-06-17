Bank Kitchen Assistant | Murrayfield Hospital, Edinburgh | Competitive rates of pay
Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for a Kitchen Assistant to join their fantastic catering team on a bank basis.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Ensure kitchen and dining room are clean -serving and taking orders in the staff dining room
- To work in close liaison with the chefs and other kitchen assistants staff dealing with the varying needs of the kitchen in relation to Hotel Services
- Ensuring cleaning jobs are completed and signed for in accordance with cleaning schedules and procedures
- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH
- Observing all dietary requirements as identified by colleagues ensuring menu choice is compatible
- Ensuring that all crockery and cutlery is clean and undamaged
- Washing, drying and putting away of trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware
- Ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene within the kitchen in compliance with hygiene training
- Responsible for the return of all equipment to the main kitchen on a daily basis
- Responsible for replenishment of stock within the dining room
Who we're looking for:
- A passion for delivering excellent customer service
- Proven ability to build rapport with customers
- Excellent communication skills at all levels
- Excellent interpersonal and judgement skills
Benefits:
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications