Bank Kitchen Assistant | Murrayfield Hospital, Edinburgh | Competitive rates of pay

Spire Murrayfield Hospital is looking for a Kitchen Assistant to join their fantastic catering team on a bank basis.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Ensure kitchen and dining room are clean -serving and taking orders in the staff dining room

- To work in close liaison with the chefs and other kitchen assistants staff dealing with the varying needs of the kitchen in relation to Hotel Services

- Ensuring cleaning jobs are completed and signed for in accordance with cleaning schedules and procedures

- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH

- Taking orders and serving in the staff dining room

- Observing all dietary requirements as identified by colleagues ensuring menu choice is compatible

- Ensuring that all crockery and cutlery is clean and undamaged

- Washing, drying and putting away of trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware

- Ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene within the kitchen in compliance with hygiene training

- Responsible for the return of all equipment to the main kitchen on a daily basis

- Responsible for replenishment of stock within the dining room

Who we're looking for:

- A passion for delivering excellent customer service

- Proven ability to build rapport with customers

- Excellent communication skills at all levels

- Excellent interpersonal and judgement skills

Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications