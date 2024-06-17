Healthcare Assisstant - Wards

Healthcare Assistant | Wards | £22,327.50 | Cambridge | Full time | £1000 Joining Bonus Included |





Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital has an exciting and rewarding, full time opportunity for a Healthcare Assistant to join their dynamic team. This role forms an intrinsic part of our clinical team, working alongside our nursing staff in the surgical ward.



Attached to this role is a £1000 joining bonus for every successful candidate

£500 following successful completion of probation period and a further £500 on your 1 year anniversary with Spire

(T&C's apply)



Shifts - Monday to Sunday - Long day - 0700-1930 or nights 1900-0730



Here at Spire we maintain our commitment to developing you professionally. Come and talk to us about a flexible working pattern. At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognized as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated nurses.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Assisting the team on the surgical ward in the provision of exemplary patient care

- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies



Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment essential

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Experience in : ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

- It would be advantageous to hold an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care or Care Certifcate

*UK BASED CANDIDATES ONLY* We are unable to provide sposnership



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

