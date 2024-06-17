Healthcare Assistant (Ward)

Clinical Healthcare Assistant | Inpatient - Wards | Full Time | Permanent | Elland

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Clinical Healthcare Assistant to work in our Inpatient Wards Department on a full time, permanent basis at Spire Elland.

Spire Elland Hospital has been providing high levels of medical treatment and personal care since 1985. Our hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team on-site who practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, and cosmetic procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide exemplary planned care for patients while managing more than one clinical team.

You will be required to:

- In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

- As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

- You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

- You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.

Who we're looking for

- NVQ Level 2 or 3 in Health and Social Care or equivalent is essential

- Must have previous experience working as an HCA in an hospital setting, surgical ward, or ward experience

- System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable

- Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



