Bank Receptionist | Administration | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Adhoc/Bank basis | Bristol



Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for a flexible and experienced Receptionist to join their established team. The suitable candidate must be able to be flexible between the hours of 06:30 - 20:30 Monday - Friday with occasional Saturdays and Sundays. It is important that you can be flexible wiht shift cover to to a mix of earlies and lates!

This is a on a Bank / Adhoc basis.



Duties and Responsibilities

- Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information.

- Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.

- Compliance with NHS forms and processes.

- Processing in-patient/out-patient charges.

- Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'.

- Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

- Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

- Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis.



Who we're looking for

- A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

- Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

- Excellent customer service skills

- High degree of accuracy in administration

- Great communication skills at all levels

- Experience in a customer service environment

- Experience with information management systems

- Switchboard experience desirable



Working Hours: 06:30 - 20:30 Monday - Friday with occasional Saturdays and Sundays

Contract Type: Bank



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team



Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.