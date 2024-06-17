Radiographer | Imaging | Full Time | Permanent | Elland

Spire Elland are looking for an experienced Radiographer to join the Imaging Team on a full time permanent basis.

Spire Elland Hospital has been providing high levels of medical treatment and personal care since 1985. Our hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team on-site who practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, and cosmetic procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

- You will be an integral part of our Radiology team, working closely with patients, radiologists, consultants and staff in all departments.

- You will be capable of, and committed to, delivering high quality imaging.

- You will take responsibility for service provision to standardised procedures and protocols, promoting best practice at all times

- You will be part of a supportive team who take pride in delivering excellent care.

- Assess and justify referrals in accordance with radiation regulations, individual clinical indications and locally agreed protocols.

- Participate in the local Quality Assurance regime and assist with departmental audits

- Provide cover and support for other colleagues

- Undertake system tasks to ensure effective utilisation of radiology resources and service.

Who we're looking for

- A Diploma or Degree in Radiography and is registered with the HCPC.

- Experience of providing image guidance in theatre, in addition to general X-ray imaging.

- A willingness to participate in a flexible rota for evening and weekend duties, plus on-call from home.

- Strong communication skills and a good standard of IT skills.

- A caring nature with the ability to see each patient as an individual, and to carry out the role with understanding and empathy.

- A positive and flexible attitude

- Ideally, at least 1 years post qualification experience.

- A relevant, UK recognised postgraduate award or certificate of competence in Mammography is desirable but not essential.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



