Housekeeper | Cleaner, Domestic Assistant | Permanent Contract | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits

Spire Cardiff Hospital has an opportunity available for a Housekeeper to join our established team on a permanent contract. You would be responsible to ensure we are compliant with infection prevention and ensuring our state-of-the-art facilities remain pristine at all times. This is a fantastic opportunity to begin your career in healthcare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Maintain high standards of cleanliness throughout the hospital in line with the housekeeping and infection control policy

Complete the cleaning schedules related to the shift, ensuring that rooms are ready for immediate occupation and public areas are clean

Keep in close contact with the Senior Housekeeper and report any concerns regarding housekeeping issues immediately

Work in close liaison with the clinical staff, understanding the special needs of the hospital on a day-to-day basis

Responsible for the day-to-day maintenance of the equipment provided, checking for faults and supply shortages and reporting them to the line manager

Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work regulations including COSHH

Work with guidance on moving and handling, as identified in corporate and local policy and discussed at Mandatory training sessions

Quality assurance and patient confidentiality must be maintained at all times

Essential Skills:

Experience in a customer facing environment

Previous housekeeping experience

Experience working unsupervised and on own initiative, prioritising tasks

A positive and flexible approach to customer service

Good communication skills

Willing and able to complete mandatory training for COSSH, Manual Handling, Infection Control, food hygiene and Health & Safety in-house.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes, but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Working Hours: 37.5hrs per week - Monday - Sunday 06:00 - 20:00 - variable shifts on a rota basis

Contract Type: Permanent

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.