Patient Services Assistant | Spire Elland | Part-Time | Permanent | 19.5 hours per week | Competitive Salary and Great benefits

Spire Elland Hospital is currently looking to recruit for a Patient Services Assistant to work in the there busy catering department. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a dynamic team and have a great impact.

Spire Elland Hospital, together with our satellite service at Spire Dewsbury Clinic, is a long-established private hospital offering fast access to expert healthcare. With a full multidisciplinary medical and surgical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Job Purpose

Ensure kitchen and dining room are clean -serving and taking orders in the staff dining room and patients food orders

Overall Responsibilities

- To work in close liaison with the chefs and other kitchen assistants staff dealing with the varying needs of the kitchen in relation to Hotel Services.

- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.

- Ensuring cleaning jobs are completed and signed for in accordance with cleaning schedules and procedures.

- Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH.

- Taking orders and serving in the staff dining room

- Observing all dietary requirements as identified by colleagues ensuring menu choice is compatible.

- Ensuring that all crockery and cutlery is clean and undamaged.

- Washing, drying and putting away of trays, crockery, cutlery and glassware.

- Ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene within the kitchen in compliance with hygiene training.

- Responsible for the return to the main kitchen of all equipment as appropriate on a daily basis.

- Responsible for replenishment of stock within the dining room to a designated level.



Accountabilities/Activities

- Maintain a professional, courteous manner and image at all times.

- Proactively manage colleague queries/concerns ensuring a positive outcome.

- You adhere to company policies and procedures including Health & Safety, Data Protection Act and other legislative and operational requirements.

- Compliance to mandatory training.

- To establish and maintain good working relationships with consultants, promoting effective communication and co-ordinated patient care.



Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays - pro rata

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free car park

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

