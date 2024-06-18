Paediatric Bank Nurses

Bank Registered Childrens Nurse | Bristol | Competitive pay | Free Parking

Role purpose

To provide exemplary planned care for children, young people and their families' and assist in the management and organisation of care provision.

Duties and responsibilities

Assess children and young people's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload. Assist in the delivery of care to meet the child and families health and wellbeing needs Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information. Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others. Promotes best practice in health and safety and security. Assist in maintaining and developing services. Contribute to quality improvement. Promote and be advocate for children and young people's equality, diversity and rights. Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI. Actively promote Family Centred Care Ensure all child and young people's safeguarding needs are assessed and acted on as per local and LSCB policies

Who we're looking for

Qualified Childrens Registered Nurse

Child Protection level 3 training

Paediatric Resus Training

Working in teams

Work with minimum supervision

Recent clinical experience in an acute healthcare environment

Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge

Posses the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

Demonstrate principles of accountable practice

English language to IELTS 7.0

Able to use a computer and MS Office

Nursing and Midwifery Council registration and regulation

Willing to participate in flexible working pattern

Empathy for vulnerable and sick children and their families

Empathy for principles and importance of equal opportunities and dignity at work

Flexible work processes

Working Hours: Bank - ad hoc shifts across the week, mixture of shift times

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

