Operations Director - Spire Hull and East Riding | Permanent | Hull | £Comprehensive Market Leading Package

Spire Hull and East Riding have an exciting opportunity for an Operations Director to join our management team on a permanent basis.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge and the hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team..

Spire Healthcare's Purpose is to make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this Purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion and collaboration across the business. Our people are our differentiator and they have worked tirelessly to enable us to achieve a safe, patient focussed environment. Today, 98% of our hospitals are rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by Regulators - these are sector leading standards.

From our 39 hospitals and 33 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, we provide: diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care in areas including orthopaedics, gynaecology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and general surgery. We are the principal independent provider by volume of knee and hip operations in the United Kingdom and we also own and operate sports medicine, physiotherapy and rehabilitation brand, Perform. Working in partnership with over 8,760 experienced consultants, we delivered tailored, personalised care to approximately 926,500 inpatients, outpatients and day case patients in 2022.

As the Operations Director you will be a key member of Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital's Senior Management Team and you will be instrumental in delivering the Annual Operating Plan in line with the strategy for the Hospital, Spire Healthcare's Purpose and Values.

Your core responsibilities as the Operations Director will be:

- Working with the Hospital Capacity Manager to maximise the throughput of patients and utilisation of all facilities in line with safe and efficient standards of care

- Leading all non-clinical services and colleagues within the Hospital through their Team Leaders to build highly engaged teams who provide efficient and consistent ways of working in line with the Spire Healthcare one best way

- Overseeing the day to day operational performance of the Hospital to deliver the financial targets and key performance indicators

- Providing assurance to the Hospital Director that the appropriate risk management processes are in place to ensure regulatory compliance and foster a culture of open reporting and learning to improve patient care

As an Operations Director, we would look for you to have a track record of successful delivery in a managerial role, ideally in a multi-functional environment. Alongside previous experience of working in the healthcare industry or a similar customer orientated organisation in a regulated sector.



You are a natural leader and are able to manage people to deliver a plan of activity. You are accountable and forthright, with the ability to problem solve, understand key business process as well as complex business issues alongside being able to challenge constructively in a solution orientated way.

As a highly organised individual you will effectively be able to manage the impact of competing pressures and conflicting priorities.

If you feel you could apply your experience to this demanding role where you can positively impact our Patients' lives, we want to talk to you.

We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

