Maintenance Engineer | Hull and East Riding | Full time, Permanent | 3 Days a week| Competitive Salary and great benefits

Spire Hull and East riding have an amazing opportunity for a Maintenance Engineer with electrical experience to join their fantastic team

The role is part time role working 3 days a week, please only apply if you can commit to this.



Job Purpose

Directly responsible to the Facilities Manager provides a variety of general maintenance services within the hospital and grounds. The Engineer must be an experienced electrician



Accountabilities/Activities

- Carries out weekly maintenance duties as directed by Facilities Manager.

- Carries minor repairs as directed by Facilities Manager

- Takes part in 'on-call' and 'relief on-call' duty rota system.

- Carries out tasks as directed via BMS System, performing PPM and reactive maintenance.

- Carries out routine tests of equipment as directed by Facilities Manager.

- Responsible for internal maintenance and upkeep of hospital.

- Performs daily readings and minor maintenance/decoration.



Qualifications, Training and Experience

- Job holder should have completed basic secondary education.

- Should have experience of similar work, preferably in a hospital.

- Must have electrical/mechanical experience and have served a recognised apprenticeship.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.