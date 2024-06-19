Porter | Full Time | Edinburgh|Full Time 37.50 hours a week | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits | Competitive Salary
Spire Edinburgh has fantastic opportunity for a Porter to join there busy team working on a full time basis
Job Purpose
To provide the highest standards of personal service to patients and staff in all departments and to provide a highly efficient and courteous portering and distribution service throughout the hospital.
Accountabilities
- To transfer, transport and guide patients safely around the hospital, as required, in a caring, sympathetic and professional manner
- To collect and deliver clean and dirty linen
- To collect and dispose of refuse, both domestic and clinical where full infection control training will be provided.
- Assist in mail sorting, franking mail as required.
- To assist with the general security of the hospital and associated grounds
- To deliver flowers and newspapers
- To arrange furniture and equipment
- To provide general assistance in all stores and distributive activities
- To assist in the receipt, checking, storage and distribution of goods throughout the hospital.
- To undertake driving duties as required.
- To ensure the maintenance of good working relationships, communications and team work in the hospital and within the department.
- To ensure that all duties are undertaken safely.
- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.
Contract Type: Permanent- Full time
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance