Bank Typist/Medical Secretary | Bristol | Flexible working hours | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits

Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for to recruit a Medical Secretary/ Typist to join their team on a bank/occasional basis.

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank/Zero hours

Duties and responsibilities

- Liaising with private and NHS patients on a daily basis, handling queries in a professional and courteous manner

- Production of clinic letters, operation notes and other correspondence. Occasional audio/typing included

- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire policies

- Providing an efficient and timely secretarial service to assigned consultants and any other associated teams

- Arranging completion of claim forms, if required, with relevant consultant, ensuring all financial paperwork is kept up to date

Who we're looking for

- Audio medical typing skills is essential

- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

- Track record of successful delivery in a similar role, with experience in a wide range of secretarial duties

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Confident telephone manner with the ability to communicate with a wide range of customers at all levels

- The ability to work effectively as part of a team High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload

- IT literate

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.