Medical Secretary | Administration | Bristol | Full time | 37.5 hours - can be FT or PT x2 | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Free Parking

Spire Bristol Hospital is looking to recruit an experienced Medical Secretary to join our team and support our valued Consultants in providing a high quality service.

As Medical Secretary you will be responsible for providing a proficient and professional medical secretarial service to consultants and acting as point of contact for patient enquiries, offering outstanding customer service at all times.

Working Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm

The manager is happy to consider 2 part-time workers for the role provided that hours can be agreed that work for the business

Contract Type: Permanent

Duties and responsibilities:

- Audio Typing Consultants' clinic notes and letters to General Practitioners.

- Excellent communication

- Booking clinic appointments, closing and opening of clinics

- Booking of theatre (where appropriate)

- Preparing Clinic notes and x-ray's/reports

- Answering patient and Consultant queries.

- Providing copy clinic letters when needed.

- Opening Consultants' mail and distribute.

- Liaise closely with Outpatient Department, X-ray and Medical Records Departments as when information is required.

- A ssist with any other reasonable duties required daily within the department

- Assist with additional administrative duties required

Who we're looking for:

- RSA Level II

- Experience in a similar role, including providing a full high quality service to consultants and patients

- Audiotyping

- A good knowledge of medical terminology

- Full knowledge and application of MS Office

- Telephony skills

- Caring for others

- Team working

- Flexible & adaptable

- Initiative & ownership

- Pride & enthusiasm

- Understanding of the importance of, and respect for confidential information

- Empathy for the impact of their role on vulnerable and sick patients



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Car park

- Free DBS

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.



































