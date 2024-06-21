Bank Porter |Spire Methley Park Hospital | Methley Park | Flexible Working | Various Shifts Available

Spire Methley Park Hospital is looking for Porters to join their dedicated team on a flexible Bank basis.

This role is a Bank position and therefore the successful candidate/s would be required for covering sickness, annual leave and other cover for business needs. This role would be ideal for those looking for flexible working patterns.

As Bank Porter you will work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital working with the minimum of supervision, covering any of the courier, portering, theatre, cleaning and security duties.

Who we're looking for

- Excellent customer service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital.

- Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties such as couriering equipment and pathology, cleaning, gardening and site security.

- Managing the post and deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)

- Movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested.

Working Hours: Varied shift patterns

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



