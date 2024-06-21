Chemotherapy Specialist Nurse | Oncology | Competitive salary - dependent on experience | Excellent Benefits | Part Time 22.5 hours | Solihull, Birmingham

Spire Parkway have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Chemotherapy Specialist Nurse to join our welcoming Oncology team, working part time hours (22.5hrs per week) and on a permanent basis.

Acting as a role model for Spire Healthcare, the successful candidate will be responsible to, and supported by the senior nurses. The post holder will be a member of the team that assess and safely administer SACT treatments and provide information and support to patients undergoing anti-cancer treatment.

Spire Specialist Care Centre is located at Spire Parkway Hospital in the heart of Solihull and is designed specifically with patient needs in mind. With 6 purpose-built pods, Spire Specialist Care Centre offers an enhanced experience, in a peaceful, private and comfortable environment. Our Centre has retained the Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM), a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional care in an environment conducive to the physical and emotional wellbeing and cultural sensitivity of every individual.

Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, West Midlands offers a comprehensive range of private hospital services. Our hospital is rated Good by the CQC for all parts of the inspection except for Patient Care, which is rated Outstanding. The report states, "Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy and dignity, took account of their individual needs, and helped them understand their conditions. They provided emotional support to patients, families and carers."



Duties and responsibilities:

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

To work in tandem with the Consultants in an oncology and Haematology setting.

Cannulation and delivery of chemotherapy

Patient/relative/ carer support, education and delivery of information

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Effective teamwork and communication with the wider multidisciplinary team.

You will be joining a well-established team, who have a strong working environment.

Who we're looking for:

NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 1-2 years' experience working in an Oncology/Haematology setting.

Competent in venepuncture, phlebotomy and cannulation and the use of CVADs.

Evidence of SACT competency.

UK Oncology Nurse Society (UKONS) SACT passport (preferred but not essential).

Post registration study in cancer care or equivalent (desirable but not essential).

Compassionate and patient advocate.

Excellent communication skills, organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart