Care Team Supervisor - £25,500 - Huddersfield

We are currently seeking a Care Team Supervisor to join a national domiciliary care provider in their homecare team in Huddersfield. You will be working full-time Monday to Friday with a salary of £25,500 per year.

The role requires flexibility, as you may need to provide hands-on support to your colleagues and other departments when necessary. Prior experience working within a domiciliary care home is essential for this role.

As a Care Coordinator, you will receive benefits such as a competitive salary with monthly bonuses, mileage allowance, full training, ongoing CPD, pension contribution, and a great working environment with supportive staff. A full UK driving license and access to your own vehicle are necessary for this role.

Main responsibilities:

Annual Leave & Absences Management

Comprehensive Briefings

Recruitment & Hiring

Team Meeting

Structured Onboarding:

Field Observations

Compliance Maintenance

Engagement Events

Incident Management

Performance Monitoring

On-Call Duties

PPE Coordination

If you are interested in joining a fast-paced and rewarding role as a Care Team Supervisor, please send your CV to Chase Medical as we are currently accepting applications for this position.

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421