A GP Surgery in West London, W3 is looking for an experienced Medical Receptionist to join their friendly and multi-disciplinary team on a permanent basis.

This opportunity is for 16 hours per week.

Benefits of this great role include:

- Weekdays only

- ASAP or delayed start

- Working with 2 other receptionist colleagues

- Quick to organise interviews over the next few weeks

About the Surgery:

- Good CQC rating

- Dedicated and understanding management team

- Regular team meetings

- Big long-term development plans at the surgery

- Great transport access and free parking available

The surgery boasts a Good CQC across the board following their most recent review in 2023. The CQC expressed admiration about their management, organisation, and the way they respond to staff queries.

Skills required for this role include:

General Practice Experience is essential

Booking appointments, meet and greet patients, data entry, answering the phone and other receptionist duties.

This centre is looking for candidates to view as soon as possible. If you'd like to know more call me, Leah on 0114 275 7421, or email leah.beard@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is the UK's leading specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, working to find work opportunities for Primary Care clinicians including Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs. We also work at finding non-clinical staff roles such as Medical Receptionists and Practice Managers.