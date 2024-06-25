Housekeeper | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Permeant, Full-time | Tunbridge Wells

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Housekeeper to join the team on a permanent basis. In this role you will be responsible for delivery of high quality housekeeping services to the hospital and auxiliary buildings.

Shifts to cover will generally be evening shifts between 16.30 - 00.30

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Please note that due to the rural location of our hospital you must have access to your own transport.

Duties and responsibilities:

To ensure all areas of the hospital are cleaned in line with policies, & all relevant paperwork is completed

To make sure that all building and fabric issues are reported

Carry out scheduled flushing list within the hospital

Make sure all equipment is thoroughly cleaned at the end of each shift and left how you would expect to find it and to a high standard

To maintain a good standard of Health & Safety and COSHH legislations

To promote the spire behaviours

Who we're looking for:

You will need to have a great attitude and work ethic

Ideally experience in a professional cleaning capacity

Flexible to work night shift with some weekends

Experience of working in a similar role, in a customer facing environment

Awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work and COSHH

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

