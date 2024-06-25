Vacancy: Assistant Practice Manager/Administrative

Salary: Negotiable, depending on experience

Hours: Full-time or Part-time

Location: Birmingham (Southwest of Birmingham)

I am collaborating with a charming GP surgery located on the outskirts of Birmingham, which is seeking an experienced Assistant Practice Manager/Administrator to join them on a permanent basis. This presents a wonderful opportunity for an experienced GP surgery Assistant Practice Manager to become a part of a supportive team, receiving ample support from the Practice Manager and the broader non-clinical team.

In return, you'll receive:

- Salary of £25,000 per annum

- Up to 6 weeks of annual leave (based on your NHS years of service)

- A "Good" CQC-rated surgery

- Bank holidays off

- Ongoing support and development

Ideally, applicants should be EMIS Web trained with experience in QOF Management. Additionally, they should have experience assisting the Practice Manager in day-to-day operations, patient referrals, and taking meeting notes, among other tasks.

If you are interested in applying or know someone who might be, please reach out by emailing olo.muda@chase-medical.com or contacting me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

