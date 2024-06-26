Bank Imaging Receptionist

Bank Receptionist - Imaging | Customer Service, Administration | Bank | Bristol | Free Parking



Spire Bristol hospital are currently looking to recruit a Receptionist to join our Imaging team in a bank capacity. Welcoming patients politely and courteously. Registering and directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, in a proactive, warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence and exceed customers' expectations. Providing an accurate, efficient, administrative service within the hospital, operating within established Spire policies and procedures.



Duties and Responsibilities

- Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information.

- Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.

- Compliance with NHS forms and processes.

- Processing in-patient/out-patient charges.

- Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'.

- Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

- Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

- Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis.



Who we're looking for

- A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

- Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

- Excellent customer service skills

- High degree of accuracy in administration

- Great communication skills at all levels

- Experience in a customer service environment

- Experience with information management systems

- Previous receptionist experience or equivalent is essential



Working Hours: this is a bank role. When covering shifts departmental hours are between 7am - 8pm, will include weekend cover as well



Benefits:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications