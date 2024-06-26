Administrator & Patient Concierge | Abergele Clinic | Full time 37.5 hours| Permanent | Free Parking & Excellent Benefits | Competitive Salary

Spire Abergele Clinic are currently recruiting for a Administrator & Patient Concierge to join the team.

Spire Healthcare is one of the UK's leading independent hospital groups and the largest in terms of revenue, with 39 hospitals and eight clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Our Spire Clinics deliver a specific range of lower risk outpatient and day case treatments (all on a local anaesthetic basis), which provides faster care for day case patients. The Clinical specialities include Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, GP service and Dental.

The working days would be Monday to Saturday and would include evenings can be working until 21:00 Saturday would only be morning hours.



The responsibilities of this role will include:

In this pivotal role you will provide administrative support across the clinic in addition to concierge services to ensure our patients receive the 5 star care they deserve.

- Be welcoming, patient focused and deliver a high standard of customer service

- To deal with enquiries from patients, staff and visitors in a courteous, timely and efficient manner. This may be by face to face or telephone.

- To practice and maintain a high standard of confidentiality at all times and exercise absolute discretion in the use of all patient/consultant and staff information.

- To undertake various clerical duties



The Ideal candidate will have:

- Experience in customer service, reception and/or administration is highly desired

- Previous experience in a face to face customer service environment preferable (Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality)

- Someone who is highly organised, accurate and comfortable working in a fast paced environment

- Must be a good communicator, a team player and have good computer literacy

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is committed to creating an environment that will attract, retain and motivate its people. We are an equal opportunities employer, committed to the health and well-being of all our colleagues and consultants. We firmly believe that it is our people that make the business successful and everyone should have the opportunity to work in a motivated team, free from discrimination on any grounds. We therefore, are keen to receive and review applications from all candidates of under-represented groups who feel they offer the requisite skills.

If you feel you could apply your experience to this exciting role and are motivated by the opportunity, then please apply today.

