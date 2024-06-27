Housekeeper (P/T)

Housekeeper | Facilities | Hove | Excellent salary and benefits | Permanent | Part Time | Shift Enhancements for Unsociable Hours

The Montefiore are looking for a part time housekeeper to join them on a permanent basis. You will be part of a team that prides itself on providing exemplary service to our Patients, Visitors and Colleagues at all times.

The Montefiore Hospital is rated "Outstanding" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging, and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, cardiology, and general surgery all delivered through our expert and caring clinical team. The hospital is well-positioned to maximize the excellent local public transport. There are buses that stop in the vicinity and is also within walking distance of both Hove and Brighton train station

Duties and responsibilities

With a strong focus on Customer Service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Housekeepers provide a vital service in our Hospital.

In this role you will be responsible for maintaining our high standards of cleanliness within our fantastic hospital.

This will include our Wards, Offices and Reception and you will ensure our beds are turned around in preparation for new patients in a timely manner

Who we're looking for

You will ideally have experience as a cleaner in a domestic or commercial environment

Knowledge of infection control would be beneficial, however, is not essential as full training will be provided

Someone with a great work ethic who excels in customer service

Working Hours: 20hrs per week - Monday - Friday 20:00-00:00 - Shift Enhancements for Unsociable Hours



Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support, and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.