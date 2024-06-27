Health & Safety Manager | Spire Alexandra Hospital | Chatham | Excellent Benefits | Competitive Salary | Permanent | Full time

Spire Alexandra Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Health and Safety Manager to join our team. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week onsite.

As the Hospital Health and Safety Manager you will be responsible for the oversight of the day to day management of health and safety across the Hospital through support and guidance to operational sites. This will require the Health and Safety Addendum roles to be managed at a local hospital level.

Spire The Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

- Advising the Hospital Director, Senior Management Team and the hospital Local Health and Safety Committee on general health and safety matters, seeking further information from the appropriate Group specialists, or retained consultants, as necessary.

- Oversight of the Health and Safety Management System at the hospital to ensure compliance with Spire and H&S regulatory requirements.

- Support through providing guidance and advice to the local hospitals for completion of H&S risk assessments, in accordance with Group policies and activities undertaken at the premises e.g. the use of computer workstations (DSE), manual handling activities of staff and the use of, or exposure to, hazardous materials and agents used during, or arising from work undertaken (CoSHH) risk assessment for health and safety related hazards.

- Act as resource for advice and guidance for colleagues assigned to the H&S addendum roles

- Escalate to local Hospital Director / Senior Management Team if, as a result of risk assessments undertaken or otherwise, outstanding health and safety issues are not being promptly and effectively resolved.

- Monitoring of the quarterly health and safety audits to ensure compliance to HS 02 Local H&S Arrangements. This can take the form of visits to each area to complete the inspection monitoring form (hospital wide assessments), or collating results provided by others, and conducting random sample visits.

- Monitoring local health and safety action plans for timely closure of all actions identified through audits, RCA investigations etc., and escalating issues that are not being promptly and effectively resolved.

- Assisting as the SME with health and safety questions that arise from internal audits and visits by external enforcement agencies in liaison with Central colleagues.

- Assisting the Hospital Director in ensuring that there are adequate induction health and safety training arrangements (including first day fire safety instruction) in place for staff employed at, or routinely working at the hospital, and other staff working at the location, including agency staff, consultants and staff employed by consultants.

- Provide an annual report and annual plan for the hospital, based on activities and issues based on the previous 12 months (to include internal and external audit reports, training undertaken and incident report, NCSIR and RIDDOR reports and learnings from these incidents) to the Hospital Director for approval.

Who we're looking for:

- Previous experience working in a Health & Safety management role.

- Professional Membership within Health and Safety (e.g. IOSH)

- NEBOSH Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion.

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Lawless on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.