Outpatient Coordinator | Cardiff | Full Time - 37.5hrs pw | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking to recruit an Outpatient Coordinator to join their established team.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and Responsibilities

To provide a first class and effective service to patients, visitors, consultants and all internal departments.

To undertake administrative role in handling consultant clinic requests, written request for appointments, and other administrative activities as they occur.

To have excellent computer skills - to be able to deal with all appointments , requirements via the SAP system

To receive incoming calls from patients, consultants, secretaries, general practice and other key customers as necessary.

To provide administrative assistance in the preparation of clinic lists, patient registration forms, charging and all other duties as determined by your team and/or manager

Pay attention to detail to ensure a seamless customer journey

To be aware of departmental policies and procedures

To be professional at all times and, to be able to promote a friendly customer - focused attitude at all times

Show a passion for customers and work in line with the Spire healthcare values and behaviours

Who we're looking for

Fully computer literate

First class oral, written and communication skills

To work flexible hours over variable days

Excellent Customer Service skills

Motivated, enthusiastic and able to work as part of a team or on own initiative

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills

Switchboard experience

Working Hours:- Part Time 24 hours per week

Monday - Friday 08:00 - 20:30 and Saturday 08:00 - 13:00

Shifts vary on a rota basis - 08:00 - 16:00, 09:00 - 17:00, 10:00 - 18:00, 12.30 - 20.30

Contract Type:- Permanent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata)

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.