Bank Pharmacist | Pharmacy | Private Hospital | Competitive pay | Flexible working | Cardiff | Free on-site parking

Spire Cardiff Hospital has an opportunity for an experienced and capable Clinical Pharmacist to join our bank.

This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.

Duties and responsibilities:

The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.

Who we're looking for: Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years, post-graduation experience in a hospital environment at ward level

Clinical diploma desirable

Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care Working Hours: Monday - Friday 08:30 - 17:00 and Saturday 08:30 - 17:00 Contract Type: Bank Benefits - Bank Colleagues: